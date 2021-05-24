3 Wuhan lab workers were sick enough to go to the hospital in November 2019.

US intelligence found that three researchers at a lab in Wuhan, China, became sick with COVID-19 symptoms in November 2019 and sought hospital care, The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday.

News of the information, which The Journal said was included in a US intelligence report, comes as some experts call for a reevaluation of whether the coronavirus pandemic was triggered by an accident at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

The Journal said the new details added to information from a State Department fact sheet issued in the last days of President Donald Trump’s administration. It added that officials familiar with the report did not agree on the strength of the evidence found.

The Trump administration publicly floated the idea of a lab leak, with numerous high-level officials embracing the theory.

